I looked up at the mountain as I came home today. I’ve driven this road a hundred times in the last six months and haven’t given it even a moment of thought. So knowing that what properly functioning people do is notice, I somehow slowed the whirring gears of my mentally ill brain enough to see that the leaves are gone. Wooden skeleton trees standing frozen waiting for the heavy snow to adorn their naked limbs. Less showy than their previous blazing jewelry but still a delicate sort of beauty.
Mount Hanley is still the place it was six months ago as well. Everything carried on without me; the world not requiring my sanity, my work or my involvement. My children grew despite my hollowness. They smiled and ate; played and worked. I wonder if they saw me pretending to live or if they were fooled by me too. Lola, the masterful charlatan.
We eat supper with our neighbors a lot. When they go home I crawl into bed and wonder if tomorrow I will be me again. Yet? Ever? Did I fool them too? The dog barks at the barn, into the pitch black, and if an animal intruder is suspected it certainly isn’t apprehended by our fine hound. “All bark” as they say. When I wake in the morning I feel the early winter sun on my face and for a glorious 30 seconds my brain doesn’t remember that it’s still crazy. It just smells the morning and hears the yawns and whispers of children in far off rooms. Children who need me less than they did out of the necessity of survival. When the jittery darkness falls on me again I wear it like an uncomfortable coat. I can’t take it off because it’s too cold outside. I’m just a skeleton tree waiting for the snow. It will be cold but delicately beautiful and less showy than before…
10 thoughts on “176 A journey through severe depression”
Thank you
I have no idea how you are able to write, and so touchingly, while so ill. I have had several bouts of mental illness myself, but was only able to write much, much later. My stories are rather long, but you may find them interesting: https://playinwiththeplayers.wordpress.com/2017/01/27/locked-up-in-d-c/ https://playinwiththeplayers.wordpress.com/2017/03/21/crazy-train-%F0%9F%9A%82-part-1-all-aboard/
Do you have seven children?
Beautiful writing! Thank you for sharing.
I’m sorry to hear you are struggling, but you write so beautifully through it.
I struggled with depression and anxiety and have been made free. There is hope to wake up one day and be ok. There is nothing anyone can do or say to make you feel better….it’s just fighting day by day through it. And you’re doing it.
Much love to you, Lola. Your writing is sublime and I am so sorry that you are caught in the depths of this illness. I think of you often and hope you are doing better.
Thank you. I really do have a lot of great days but I still just feel so different. Restless.
Lola, I am so sorry you have been struggling with this relentless illness. I do hope you will feel like yourself again very soon. I was so taken with your words… you have a gift with them ❤
Your honesty unraveled by sheer literary genius is humbling to say the least….be well my dear.
Beautifully written Lola, I hope that you have emerged from the chrysalis. A book in the making perhaps? Your tribe is inspirational. XO